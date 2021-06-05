Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.84 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $31.84 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $35,866.36 or 1.00019771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 35,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

