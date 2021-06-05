Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce sales of $209.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.40 million and the lowest is $200.90 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $875.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.50 million to $877.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $937.21 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.95. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

