Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.05

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.05 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 4611590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.74.

H has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.