iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $17.54 on Friday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

