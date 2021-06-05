iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.