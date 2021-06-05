Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 6.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 557,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,775,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. On average, analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ideanomics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ideanomics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ideanomics by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

