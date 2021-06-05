IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

