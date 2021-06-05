IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

