Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.78.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.46. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

