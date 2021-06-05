Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06. Impinj has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

