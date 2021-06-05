IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

