IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

