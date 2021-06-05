IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.36 million, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

