IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

