Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.