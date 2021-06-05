Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Innodata shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 87,772 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,257 shares of company stock worth $933,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.