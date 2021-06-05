Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 4.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,687 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

