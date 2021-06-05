Insider Buying: Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) insider Nigel Payne bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.69. The company has a market cap of £85.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.70 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

