Insider Buying: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases £16,415 in Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £16,415 ($21,446.30).
Shares of LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £109.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.02.
About JZ Capital Partners
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.