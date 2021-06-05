Insider Buying: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases £16,415 in Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £16,415 ($21,446.30).

Shares of LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £109.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.02.

Get JZ Capital Partners alerts:

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.