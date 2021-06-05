Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Purchases 33,559 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RM opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $499.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.