Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $13,698,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,521,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.