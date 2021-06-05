Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $33.68 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

