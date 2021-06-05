Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BWA opened at $54.45 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 7,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
