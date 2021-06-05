Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BWA opened at $54.45 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 7,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

