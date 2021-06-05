Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells 15,702 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

