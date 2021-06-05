Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Sells $1,700,000.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.24.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

