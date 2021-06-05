Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £37,997.39 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83).

LON:INVP opened at GBX 311.80 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.40 ($4.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

