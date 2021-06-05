Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 55,124 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 562,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

