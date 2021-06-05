Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $545,435.77 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

