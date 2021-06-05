Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George H. Cave also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.