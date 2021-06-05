Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 89,600 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85.

PLTR stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion and a PE ratio of 126.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

