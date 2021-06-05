Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.