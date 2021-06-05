Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $184.76

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $184.76, but opened at $171.13. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $169.35, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

