Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche Sells 1,900 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $271.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

