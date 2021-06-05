Insured Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,370.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $50,370.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,335,582 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.