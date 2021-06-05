Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.78.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

