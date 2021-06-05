Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Position Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.