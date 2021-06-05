Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.63 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
