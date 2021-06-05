Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,540 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,862% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $381.96 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
