Investors Buy Large Volume of Outfront Media Call Options (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 830% compared to the average daily volume of 642 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

