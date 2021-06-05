IoTeX Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $246.52 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075939 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00110109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.85 or 0.01003492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.58 or 0.09907924 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.