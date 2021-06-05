iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $77.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03.

