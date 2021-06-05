iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

IEV stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

