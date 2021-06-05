iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

