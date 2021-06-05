iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,765,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

