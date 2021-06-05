iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.9% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $563,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $424.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.