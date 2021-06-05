iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $102.80 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.