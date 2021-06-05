Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Itron by 19.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Itron by 449.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $17,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.