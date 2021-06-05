ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

