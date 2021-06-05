ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.
ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55.
In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
