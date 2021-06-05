Jabodon PT Co. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $330.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

