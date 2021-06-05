Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lowered by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.40. 289,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

